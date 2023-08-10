105 – and still going strong

Merrill Gardens at Brentwood is preparing to celebrate Ethel Badham’s 105th birthday on Tuesday, Aug. 22 with family and friends. A Brentwood resident for the last 20 years, Badham previously relocated from the Southern California town of Hemet, working in banking and as a secretary. Today, she keeps herself active by reading, exercise classes, playing cards, and a lot of Bingo. She also enjoys music and dancing. Badham says that in addition to keeping active with her friends at Merrill Gardens, the key to longevity is to keep on doing what one enjoys, and to not be afraid to try anything new. When asked about healthful eating secrets, Badham advised that it isn’t so much of what one does eat, but how much of it they eat. “The best thing to do is just to keep on doing what you like to do, try anything new that you are able to do, and don’t think about how old you are!,” said Badham. “That’s what keeps me going!”
