A blast from the past
Photo by Tony Kukulich

Docent Dawn Onalfo dressed for the occasion as the East Contra Costa Historical Society hosted their annual barbeque in Brentwood, Sunday, Sept. 8. The annual event featured live music, food, demonstrations and tours of the museum’s facilities.

