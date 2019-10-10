Perfect Star Heating and Air Conditioning
Photo courtesy of Perfect Star Heating and Air Conditioning

Residents of a group home for the developmentally disabled in Oakley are feeling a bit cooler now, thanks to the generosity of Lennox and Perfect Star Heating and Air Conditioning’s Feel the Love program. Providing free heating and air conditioning units to those in need, the Feel the Love program’s annual giveaway chooses recipients based on a number of criteria, including physical, mental, or social disabilities; financial challenges; job loss; military service; and community service. Debbie Cox, owner of the group home, called the program a blessing. “It was such a gift and such a great day,” said Cox. “It really shows the goodness of humanity. The guys were great – they all showed up, got things done, and we had a great lunch, too. I am very grateful to the community.” Above: Chuck Anderson, a comfort advisor at the group home, enjoys a moment with resident Makoully Guerrero.

