A valiant effort by LHS student
Photo by Angelo Garcia, Jr

Liberty High School’s Olivia Doria attempts a wrap-around shot during the Lions’ 8-7 loss to Amador Valley on May 1. Amador Valley scored three times in the fourth quarter to stun Liberty. Liberty is 3-2 this season. Amador Valley is 5-1 this year.

