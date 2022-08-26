Alexis Gabe’s family disappointed after meeting with Contra Costa County District Attorney Diana Becton

Contra Costa County District Attorney Diana Becton met with the family of Alexis Gabe, the Oakley woman whose January disappearance was later ruled foul play by police, on Aug. 17 in response to a recent petition the family organized. But Gwyn Gabe, Alexis’ father, said he left the meeting disappointed.
The online petition, signed by more than 10,000 people, asked Becton to file aiding and abetting charges against Alicia Coleman Clark, the mother of Gabe’s suspected killer, Marshall Curtis Jones.
Jones was Gabe’s ex-boyfriend who was killed in a confrontation with police in Kent, Washington on June 2 during his attempted arrest.
Becton had filed murder charges against Jones the previous day, according to an Aug. 17 statement by her office.
“The timeline of events the Gabes made public led the family to demand that aiding and abetting charges be brought against Jones’s mother, Alicia Coleman Clark,” the statement says, referencing a timeline of events put together by police that Gwyn Gabe had posted on social media on Aug. 2.
The timeline included information from Alexis Gabe’s January disappearance until Jones’ death in early June and indicated that Jones had made several trips to his mother’s house in the days immediately following Gabe’s disappearance.
“While the investigation into Alexis Gabe’s disappearance and death is ongoing, to date there is insufficient evidence to establish that Ms. Clark knew Marshall Jones killed Alexis – or that Ms. Clark assisted Jones after the fact,” the district attorney’s statement continues. “However, if additional evidence surfaces, the DA’s Office would review it for possible criminal prosecution.”
A letter sent to California Attorney General Rob Bonta by a member of the Help Bring Alexis Gabe Home Facebook group garnered a response from Bonta explaining that the case was a local matter rather than a state one.
“California law gives discretionary authority to a locally elected prosecutor in filing criminal actions,” Bonta wrote. “The decision whether or not to file charges calls for consideration of the prospects of obtaining a conviction against a particular defendant. In making that decision, the district attorney must evaluate the likelihood that a jury, after weighing all of the conflicting evidence, would find the defendant ‘guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.’”
Bonta continued, reiterating that public disagreement with a district attorney’s decision is “not uncommon,” but does not escalate the case to a state level.
“The fact that an incident has created strong feelings with the community does not provide basis for intervention by the Attorney General,” he said in response to the request for his involvement. “The district attorney is the official elected by the people of the county to make prosecutorial decisions, including those which may be controversial or unpopular.”
Gwyn took to Facebook to express his disappointment with the meeting with Becton.
“As Alexis’ parents you all know that we want justice, and we want it now. Instead, we got almost two hours of explanations from the Deputy DA’s about how they could not do anything immediately,” he wrote on Aug. 17 to followers of the Help Bring Alexis Gabe Home Facebook Group. “We are beyond frustrated and upset at being told that we have to wait, and I’m sorry that all of you will have to wait too. We want to thank the detectives from OPD and APD that showed up at the meeting to make the case for us and we’re heartened to hear that they are still actively interviewing people, pursuing tips and leads. It was also good to hear that the DA’s office is participating in the case and that they have plans for how to go forward.”
According to Gwyn, many details of the meeting cannot be made public due to concerns that Clark and other members of Jones’ family may be able to see them if they were posted in the Facebook group.
“It was a productive meeting,” Becton said. “It was good to have Mr. and Mrs. Gabe, law enforcement, and attorneys in one room so everyone could appreciate the state of the ongoing investigation.”
