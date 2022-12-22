The 2022 Best of Brentwood magazine is being distributed to homes and news racks in Brentwood. Inside, you’ll find hundreds of categories, among them describing the best places to eat, enjoy a walk in the park, get your car fixed or take a visitor to show off your hometown. If you’re in Brentwood and did not receive your copy, call 925-634-1441 or stop by The Press office at 248 Oak St., in downtown Brentwood.
You can also find it online at bit.ly/3WaIIkC
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.