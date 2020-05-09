The sole occupant of a single-engine plane died when the aircraft crashed and burned at Byron Airport, Saturday, May 9.
The identity of the pilot has not yet been released.
Firefighters from the airport responded to the crash at the north end of runway 12 that was reported shortly before 1:30 p.m. and found the plane upside down at the edge of the runway. They extinguished the fire, but the body of the pilot was found in the cockpit.
According to East Contra Costa Fire Protection District Battalion Chief Gil Guererro, the pilot was towing a glider before the accident. The glider pilot landed without incident.
No information regarding a possible cause of the crash was available. Officials from the Federal Aviation Administration reported to the airport, and investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board were also expected.
The plane carried the insignia of the Northern California Soaring Association (NCSA) on its tail. According to its website, NCSA is a volunteer club headquartered at the airport and also owns five gliders and a tow plane.
This is a developing story. Please check back for more information.
