An early-morning accident claimed the life of a 27-year-old man in Byron, Monday, June 29.
The victim was identified as Curtis Denton Jr., by the Contra Costa County Office of the Sheriff Coroner’s Division. He was a resident of Antioch.
According to the California Highway Patrol (CHP), Denton was travelling south on Byron Highway at a high rate of speed. He was unable to negotiate a curve north of Holey Road, and his 2019 Dodge Charger ran off the road onto the dirt shoulder. The vehicle rolled over several times, and the driver was ejected through the Charger’s sunroof.
Denton appeared to have not been wearing a seatbelt, said the CHP press release on the incident. He was the only occupant of the vehicle, and no other vehicles are believed to have been involved in the accident.
Responding to the incident that was reported just after 2 a.m., firefighters from the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District (ECCFPD) and CHP officers found the victim on the shoulder of the highway suffering from traumatic injuries. A medical helicopter was called to the incident and ECCFPD personnel established a landing zone at the nearby Byron Airport.
Paramedics ultimately opted to transport the patient by ambulance. Two firefighters and one crewmember from the helicopter joined the ambulance crew to assist with medical care on the way to the hospital. Denton was declared dead upon arrival at Kaiser Permanente Medical Center in Antioch.
It is unknown if drugs or alcohol were factors in the accident. The CHP investigation into the incident is ongoing. Anyone who witnessed this collision, or the events leading up to it, is asked to contact Contra Costa CHP in Martinez at 925-646-4980.
