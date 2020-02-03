The name of the shooting victim, who died following an altercation in the parking lot of Antioch's Deer Valley High School Friday night, has been released by the Contra Costa County Coroner.
Jonathan Parker, 16, Deer Valley student, died over the weekend from injuries sustained after a basketball game between rival schools Deer Valley and Antioch High School on the evening of Friday, Jan. 31.
No arrests have been made, and the shooting remains under investigation. Grief counselors were scheduled to be on campus at Deer Valley this week.
Antioch Unified School District Superintendent Stephanie Anello and Deer Valley High School Principal Bukky Oyebade have issued the following joint statement in response to the incident:
Dear AUSD families and the larger Antioch community,
On Friday night, following a peaceful athletic event, a DVHS student was shot in the parking lot. The student has since passed away from his injuries. Our hearts and sympathies are with the families during this time of unimaginable pain.
We, along with the rest of AUSD, denounce this senseless violence and call on the community to come together to address such vicious brutality. Our children must be taught that solving disagreements with violence is not the answer and that there are other ways to resolve our differences that do not result in the unjust and unnecessary killing of our youth. Finally, we ask that everyone in this community and nearby communities model the love and peace they hope to create.
Grief counselors will be on site tomorrow.
With heavy hearts,
Stephanie Anello, Superintendent
Bukky Oyebade, Principal Deer Valley High School
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.