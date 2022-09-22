Bank of America robbery suspects identified, arrested

Two suspects in the recent Bank of America robbery have been apprehended, according to a Brentwood Police Department press release on Thursday, September 22.
Investigators from the Brentwood Police Department, with assistance from Concord and Antioch police, were able to identify the suspects as 18 year-old Dioni Patton and 20 year-old Delvon Hasan, both from Antioch.Two firearms were also recovered, along with other related evidence, and two vehicles associated with the robbery. Additionally, it was determined through surveillance footage, these suspects were responsible for a similar robbery that occurred at the same location on Sept. 16, at the Bank of America on Lone Tree Way in Brentwood, according to the press release.
The most recent incident, where a mother and her young daughter were targeted, took place on Sept. 19. However, a separate incident at the same location occurred just three days prior. In that case, a woman was preparing to make a business deposit at the ATM, when she was approached by the suspects and had her bank bag forcibly taken. The description of the getaway vehicle in the first robbery – a black sedan – is the same as the one described by witnesses to the latter incident.
“We are confident in stating that surveillance footage from September 16th, along with statements, information, and footage from the recent incident, show that the same suspects were involved in both cases,” said Lt. Walter O’Grodnick, Brentwood Police Public Information Officer.
Officers responded to the location at about 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 19 for a report of a robbery. When officers arrived, they found two victims, a mother and daughter, who had been attacked in the parking lot of the bank. Hasan and Patton were able to make off with a purse and wallet containing a large sum of money that the victims had just withdrawn. A cell phone was also stolen, but later recovered near the scene of the crime.
Surveillance footage recovered by police following the most recent incident showed that the main perpetrator had entered the bank and was allegedly scoping out customer transactions, but it was undetermined why he chose to specifically target the duo. He did not conduct any business of his own while inside the bank.
“It’s brazen lawlessness,” O’Grodnick said. “[Brentwood police] won’t hesitate to use every last resource to get these criminals off the streets.”
Another robbery took place at the stand-alone Bank of America ATM on Balfour Road in July, but it was unclear whether or not it was related to recent events. In that instance, a middle-aged woman had just withdrawn money from the ATM, before she was robbed. The woman was shaken up and delayed reporting the crime until she was home and with family. That, and an absence of usable surveillance footage, left police officials at a loss for finding a suspect.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.