The California Department of Public Health has issued a regional stay-at-home order across the nine-county Bay Area region due to dwindling availability of intensive care unit (ICU) beds.
The order will take effect Thursday, Dec. 17 at 11:59 p.m.
Residents of Contra Costa County will notice little change as the county, along with five other Bay Area counties, voluntarily enacted stay-at-home order restrictions on Dec. 6. That order was set to expire on Jan. 4, 2021. The state’s mandatory order will remain in effect for a minimum of three weeks. The earliest the order can be lifted is Jan. 7.
The mandatory order was triggered because ICU capacity in the region dropped below the 15% benchmark. As of Tuesday, Dec. 15, only 12.9% of ICU beds in Bay Area hospitals were available. In Contra Costa, 13% of ICU beds were available. According to Contra Costa Health Services (CCHS), the number of COVID-19 patients admitted to hospitals in the county has more than doubled in the last 30 days. ICU occupancy has followed a similar trend.
CCHS officials urge those who live or work in the county to:
● Avoid in-person gatherings with people who do not live in your household, especially indoors.
● Always wear a face covering and practice physical distancing whenever you go out, and avoid unnecessary trips outside the home.
● Always stay home if you are not feeling well, and consider a COVID-19 test if you have symptoms such as fever, cough or shortness of breath.
The full text of the stay-at-home order can be found at: https://www.gov.ca.gov/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/12.3.20-Stay-at-Home-Order-ICU-Scenario.pdf
