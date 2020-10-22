A tractor trailer driver died from injuries resulting from a two-vehicle accident early Thursday morning, Oct. 22 in Byron.
The identity of the victim has not yet been released.
The accident was reported at 6:25 a.m. near the intersection Byron Highway and Holey Road.
A press release issued by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) stated that an adult male was driving a 2017 Freightliner tractor trailer south on Byron Highway when he drifted into the oncoming lane and sideswiped a northbound Ford F-150. He veered back across the highway and off the road. His vehicle overturned in a field, and the truck’s cab was crushed. The driver was declared dead on the scene by emergency responders.
The adult male driver of the Ford was uninjured.
According to the CHP, it is unknown if drugs or alcohol were factors in the accident. Investigators have asked that anyone who may have witnessed the accident or the events leading up to it and not already spoken to an investigator, to contact Contra Costa CHP in Martinez at (925) 464-4980.
