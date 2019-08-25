The U.S Coast Guard is searching for a missing boater near Indian Slough in Discovery Bay.
Crews began searching for the missing man— identified as Efferin Cruz—shortly after 4:15 a.m. Sunday morning following reports his inflatable raft had popped, according to a U.S. Coast Guard news release.
A Coast Guard boat and helicopter arrived at about 5:05 a.m. to begin the search, and a boat crew remained on scene as of 11:40 a.m. Costa County Sherriff's personnel are also aiding in the effort.
Cruz, whose residency wasn’t immediately identified, is believed to be in his mid-30’s, standing 5-foot 6-inches tall and weighing 185 pounds.
Anyone with information regarding Cruz is asked to contact Coast Guard Sector San Francisco command center personnel at 415-399-3451.
