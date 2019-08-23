A fire on Anderson Lane in Brentwood involving multiple structures and vehicles has been contained, according to the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District (ECCFPD). The blaze began Friday afternoon when crews were called to the scene of an abandoned mobile home that was on fire and spread to surrounding outbuildings and containers.
One firefighter was treated on scene for heat-related issues and a civilian was also treated for a nonlife-threatening leg injury by paramedics. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
1 of 7
A raging fire consumed multiple structures and vehicles on the 2900 block of Anderson Lane in Brentwood, Calif., Friday, Aug. 23, 2019. The fire spread across two properties and an East Contra Costa Fire Protection District spokesperson on scene said one civilian and one firefighter were treated by paramedics. The cause of the fire is under investigation. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
A raging fire consumed multiple structures and vehicles on the 2900 block of Anderson Lane in Brentwood, Calif., Friday, Aug. 23, 2019. The fire spread across two properties and an East Contra Costa Fire Protection District spokesperson on scene said one civilian and one firefighter were treated by paramedics. The cause of the fire is under investigation. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
A raging fire consumed multiple structures and vehicles on the 2900 block of Anderson Lane in Brentwood, Calif., Friday, Aug. 23, 2019. The fire spread across two properties and an East Contra Costa Fire Protection District spokesperson on scene said one civilian and one firefighter were treated by paramedics. The cause of the fire is under investigation. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
A raging fire consumed multiple structures and vehicles on the 2900 block of Anderson Lane in Brentwood, Calif., Friday, Aug. 23, 2019. The fire spread across two properties and an East Contra Costa Fire Protection District spokesperson on scene said one civilian and one firefighter were treated by paramedics. The cause of the fire is under investigation. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
A raging fire consumed multiple structures and vehicles on the 2900 block of Anderson Lane in Brentwood, Calif., Friday, Aug. 23, 2019. The fire spread across two properties and an East Contra Costa Fire Protection District spokesperson on scene said one civilian and one firefighter were treated by paramedics. The cause of the fire is under investigation. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
A raging fire consumed multiple structures and vehicles on the 2900 block of Anderson Lane in Brentwood, Calif., Friday, Aug. 23, 2019. The fire spread across two properties and an East Contra Costa Fire Protection District spokesperson on scene said one civilian and one firefighter were treated by paramedics. The cause of the fire is under investigation. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
A raging fire consumed multiple structures and vehicles on the 2900 block of Anderson Lane in Brentwood, Calif., Friday, Aug. 23, 2019. The fire spread across two properties and an East Contra Costa Fire Protection District spokesperson on scene said one civilian and one firefighter were treated by paramedics. The cause of the fire is under investigation. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
A raging fire consumed multiple structures and vehicles on the 2900 block of Anderson Lane in Brentwood, Calif., Friday, Aug. 23, 2019. The fire spread across two properties and an East Contra Costa Fire Protection District spokesperson on scene said one civilian and one firefighter were treated by paramedics. The cause of the fire is under investigation. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2019
A raging fire consumed multiple structures and vehicles on the 2900 block of Anderson Lane in Brentwood, Calif., Friday, Aug. 23, 2019. The fire spread across two properties and an East Contra Costa Fire Protection District spokesperson on scene said one civilian and one firefighter were treated by paramedics. The cause of the fire is under investigation. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2019
A raging fire consumed multiple structures and vehicles on the 2900 block of Anderson Lane in Brentwood, Calif., Friday, Aug. 23, 2019. The fire spread across two properties and an East Contra Costa Fire Protection District spokesperson on scene said one civilian and one firefighter were treated by paramedics. The cause of the fire is under investigation. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2019
A raging fire consumed multiple structures and vehicles on the 2900 block of Anderson Lane in Brentwood, Calif., Friday, Aug. 23, 2019. The fire spread across two properties and an East Contra Costa Fire Protection District spokesperson on scene said one civilian and one firefighter were treated by paramedics. The cause of the fire is under investigation. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2019
A raging fire consumed multiple structures and vehicles on the 2900 block of Anderson Lane in Brentwood, Calif., Friday, Aug. 23, 2019. The fire spread across two properties and an East Contra Costa Fire Protection District spokesperson on scene said one civilian and one firefighter were treated by paramedics. The cause of the fire is under investigation. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2019
A raging fire consumed multiple structures and vehicles on the 2900 block of Anderson Lane in Brentwood, Calif., Friday, Aug. 23, 2019. The fire spread across two properties and an East Contra Costa Fire Protection District spokesperson on scene said one civilian and one firefighter were treated by paramedics. The cause of the fire is under investigation. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2019
A raging fire consumed multiple structures and vehicles on the 2900 block of Anderson Lane in Brentwood, Calif., Friday, Aug. 23, 2019. The fire spread across two properties and an East Contra Costa Fire Protection District spokesperson on scene said one civilian and one firefighter were treated by paramedics. The cause of the fire is under investigation. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2019
This is the second fire on Anderson Lane in recent weeks. On July 31, a fire was started by a man using a chainsaw to trim a cypress tree. Heat from the saw ignited the tree and fire soon spread to the house and grass. The fire started in the garage of the home and quickly extended into the attic where it was contained before being extinguished. No injuries were reported.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.