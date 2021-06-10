BRENTWOOD -- A 21-year-old Brentwood resident sustained non-life threatening injuries during a shooting at the Streets of Brentwood shopping center Thursday night.
According to Brentwood police, the shooting occurred in the southwest parking lot around 5:30 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene, preliminary information revealed two shooters associated with two separate vehicles exchanged gunfire.
During the exchange of gunfire, a 21 year old, male, a Brentwood resident, sustained what appeared to be non-life threatening gunshot wounds and was transported by ambulance to an area hospital for treatment.
The two vehicles involved were described as a silver colored sedan - associated with the person shot - and a black colored sedan with no direction of travel reported. The suspects associated with the dark colored sedan are described as light-skinned, Black or Hispanic males. Investigative information strongly suggests this was not a random act of violence and there is no threat to public safety, according to police.
A firearm was recovered from the scene and the motive is unknown, pending further investigation. No additional information is available. Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact Det. Ruth Talley at 925-809-7911.
