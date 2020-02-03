On February 1, 2020 at around 8:20 p.m., Brentwood police officers responded to the area of Garin Parkway and Spruce Street to investigate a report of a physical fight involving male subjects in the street. When officers arrived on scene, they located an intoxicated 27 year old male, a resident from Brentwood, who suffered two non- life threatening stab wounds to his chest and hand. He was transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital. He underwent surgery and is expected to make a full recovery.
Preliminary information revealed he was in an altercation with a 20 year old male identified as Miguel Duran, also from Brentwood. Duran was still on scene when officers arrived. Duran was detained and later booked into the Martinez Detention Facility on the charge of assault with a deadly weapon. The weapon, a knife, was recovered from the scene.
Another unidentified male subject associated with the victim left the scene prior to officers arriving and he remains outstanding.
No other information is being released at this time. The investigation is ongoing and the motive for the stabbing is unknown.
Anyone with additional information is encouraged to call Brentwood PD dispatch at 925-809-
7911.
