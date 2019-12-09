Brentwood police officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Fruitwood Common on Monday, December 9, at approximately 9 a.m., to investigate some type of altercation where a gun had been discharged.
Upon arrival, investigating officers learned the victim, a 46-year-old male Brentwood resident and Victor Cordova, a 55-year-old Brentwood resident, both engaged in a road rage incident, which escalated into a confrontation, when they had exited their vehicles. According to a press release issued by the Brentwood Police Department (PD), Cordova produced a gun, shooting once at the victim, narrowly missing him. Fortunately, no one was injured.
Following the incident, Cordova immediately fled the scene at a high rate of speed in his vehicle. Responding officers located Cordova in his vehicle within minutes, and after interviewing witnesses, officers searched the area and recovered the gun.
Cordova was arrested without incident, transported and booked into county jail on attempted murder charges, along with various firearm related charges.
Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact Brentwood PD at 925-809-7911. It is apparent this was an isolated incident and there is no further threat to public safety.
