The City of Brentwood is now accepting applications from organizations through the Economic Development Grant Program to provide small business support and marketing, local tourism and community based promotional events and projects that support the Brentwood business community. The grant period covers projects occurring between July 1, 2021 and June 30, 2022. Applications must be submitted, no later than the deadline of 5:00p.m., Friday, March 26, 2021.
Economic Development Grant application forms and program rules can be found at: https://www.brentwoodca.gov/gov/cd/ed/grants_and_incentives.asp Interested organizations in participating in the grant program may contact the City of Brentwood Economic Development Division at economicdevelopment@brentwoodca.gov or leave a voicemail at 925-516-5440.
In 2002, Brentwood voters approved the restructuring of the City’s Business License tax, and also approved the creation of the Business License Tax Program, (Ordinance 707 – May 2002) now called the Economic Development Grant Program. The City of Brentwood sets aside 20% of its business license revenues for “economic development with the explicit purpose of business promotion and institutional advertisement for the City of Brentwood. As part of this effort, each year the City offers reimbursement grants for local marketing, events, and business development projects through the Economic Development Grant Program.
Organizations seeking City of Brentwood Economic Development Grants are encouraged to provide projects and programs that:
• Align with the Brentwood City Council’s Economic Development Goals and Strategies
• Encourages local shopping and tourism activity
• Builds goodwill among local businesses
• Reinforces and enhances the image of Brentwood
• Generates tax revenue, jobs and other economic benefits
• Supports small business development
• Brings about new and creative ideas or programs in response to the COVID-19 pandemic
• Embraces new innovation and green based technology to support the business community
