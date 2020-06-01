The following is an advisory from Contra Costa Sheriff David Livingston:
Due to continuing civil unrest, ongoing disturbances and sporadic looting of businesses, all Contra Costa residents are encouraged to remain indoors today, June 1 from 8:00 p.m until tomorrow, June 2 at 5:00 a.m.
There is currently NO countywide curfew order. However, that is subject to change. Please note that some cities have implemented their own curfews and residents should check their city’s website for updates.
Please try to avoid calling for non-emergency police services until tomorrow if possible. Please be assured law enforcement throughout the county is working together and has brought in additional resources to address incidences of civil unrest.
