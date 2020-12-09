Contra Costa County health officials this week announced the arrival of the region’s first COVID-19 vaccines.
In a Dec. 8 Board of Supervisors meeting, Chris Farnitano, Contra Costa Health Services (CCHS) health officer, and Anna Roth, CCHS director, shared the news with the board members.
Farnitano said the CCHS expects the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to approve and dispense the first vaccine as soon as the end of this week, with the first shipment to roll out next week. He emphasized that the county will receive a very small supply — less than 10,000 doses. Rounds of doses over the following three weeks are expected to be larger.
“We don't have any specific date or calculations on the exact number of vaccine doses at this time, but we are hopeful that there will be multiple brands of vaccines approved,” Farnitano said.
He noted that the availability will increase as more vaccine manufacturers become approved. He also explained the plan for determining how the vaccines will be distributed.
“We have formed in the health department this Ethical and Equitable Vaccine Allocation Committee, which has really been studying the Centers for Disease Control federal guidelines as well as the state's guidelines by the California Department of Public Health on how to equitably and fairly allocate these first initial dosages,” Farnitano said.
Currently, there are three expected phases for distribution, with subgroups in each phase. Phase one will serve the highest risk groups, including health care workers and those who reside in elderly living or long-term care facilities. Phase two will include those with major medical conditions as well as essential workers. Phase three entails the general public.
The committee will finalize its vaccine plan recommendation before the first wave arrives, Farnitano added.
District 2 Supervisor Candace Andersen asked a logistics question, regarding how the CCHS plans to distribute the vaccines to recipients. Farnitano stated that the vaccines will be administered directly by the CCHS, which will set up various vaccination clinics throughout the region. The vaccines will come in two doses, and recipients will receive a record to ensure they receive the correct rounds.
District 1 Supervisor John Gioia proposed to include teachers as those among the second wave to receive the vaccine after health care workers. He pointed out that supervisors in San Francisco have passed resolutions urging the state to “prioritize the recovery of our public education system by providing teachers and school support staff with vaccines immediately after health care professionals so we can safely be open.”
When Gioia asked District 3 Supervisor Diane Burgis if she would support such a resolution in Contra Costa, she said she was interested but only if a given school already has a reopening plan in place.
“I believe teachers are essential workers,” Burgis said, noting the role schools play in the mental health of children. “But since there is a limited supply in Contra Costa County, I want to make sure that there is a plan by the school district to open. If I have a limited supply, I want to make sure I’m vaccinating the people who are actually going to be working (on-site).”
The Dec. 8 agenda item also sought direction from the board for next steps. When asked about personal protective equipment (PPE), Roth stated she and Farnitano would follow up on the availability of PPE within the county’s hospitals, while adding that medical officials recently reported having at minimum a one-month supply.
District 4 Supervisor Karen Mitchoff asked for an additional direction. Upon her request to enact significant fines for those businesses out of compliance with the county health order, the board decided to return for review of a possible policy next Tuesday, Dec. 15. Mitchoff openly expressed frustration with business owners who weren’t adhering to the mandates and proposed fines as high as $20,000 for repeat offenders.
Referring to emails she receives from constituents who claim the board is against small business owners, Mitchoff said that’s simply not the case. She noted the time a person stays in an establishment has an impact on the transmission rate, which has an impact on the industries allowed to remain open.
“Quit bitching about liquor stores,” she said. “I have no control over liquor stores. If people can go in and purchase whatever they want and leave, they’re in and out of there in much shorter time than you are in a hair salon or a nail salon .. we’ve got to get through this, and I’m pleading with people you’ve got to do the right thing.”
The next board meeting is set for Tuesday, Dec. 15. To access the meeting, visit https://bit.ly/thepressnet_BoardMeetings.
