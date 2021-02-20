In response to the resignations of the entire Oakley Union Elementary School Board (OUESD), Contra Costa County Board of Education President Annette Lewis has appointed two members of the county board to serve as temporary members of the OUESD board, effective immediately. A third appointment is pending.
Lewis has appointed herself and fellow county board member Mike Maxwell to the OUESD board. A third seat will be filled by county board member Consuelo Lara or Alaina Villeda, who was appointed by the previous OUESD board before the resignations. Villeda has not yet been sworn into office and has not indicated whether she will take the seat.
With three trustees, the OUESD board will have a voting quorum.
"The appointments are temporary," Lewis said. “I look forward to working with the OUESD community to determine the best course of action to fill these seats with people who will represent the best interests of students, families, teachers and school staff.”
The move comes on the heels of the Feb. 19, resignations of three of the OUESD board members following an outcry from the community regarding comments made during a school board meeting.
Unaware the video was recording, several school board members spoke disparagingly about parents in regard to school reopening. OUESD Board President Lisa Brizendine was the first to step down Thursday, Feb. 18.
The seats can be filled with appointments or by special election. California Education Code (Section 5094) gives the county board of education president the authority to appoint members of the county board to serve on a local school district governing board in the event a majority of seats become vacant.
