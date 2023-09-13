A collision between an agricultural truck and a delivery van left one person in critical condition due to what officials are calling moderate to severe injuries and closed both lanes of Vasco Road just past Camino Diablo, three miles north of the Alameda County line on Wednesday during lunchtime.
According to the California Highway Patrol, a delivery van crashed into the rear of an agricultural tractor trailer at about 11 a.m. Wednesday. The truck stalled, according to the CHP, and came to a stop in the number two lane heading south on Vasco Road.
The driver of the van didn't adjust to the stalled truck in time, and as he tried to correct himself by pulling into the breakdown lane off to the right side, he misjudged how much room he had and drove straight into the rear of the truck, crashing into it on his driver’s side.
A delivery van crashed into the back of an agricultural truck hauling two trailers of grapes on Vasco Road three miles north of the Alameda County line, Wednesday, Sept. 13. The driver of the van was airlifted to John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek with moderate to severe injuries. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
PHOTOS: Crash between truck and van critically injures one person, closes Vasco Road during lunchtime
"The driver of the big rig with two trailers, fully loaded with grapes, was traveling in the number two lane southbound on Vasco Road. He had some type of mechanical failure, he indicated it was his clutch and (the truck) overheating," CHP Sgt. Amirsh Kansupda said.
"He came to a stop in the number two lane, immediately turned on his emergency flashers, and exited his vehicle to get his (emergency) triangles to show other people that his vehicle stalled. As soon as he got out his car to do that, he hears a crash. The van was traveling south in the number two lane and at the very last second applied its brakes and turned to the right to avoid the collision and the left on of the van rear ended the right rear of the trailer.
The driver was conscious when rescue personnel arrived. However, he required extrication to get out. He was airlifted to John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek.
According to Con Fire Battalion Chief Craig Auzenne, the driver of the van had some metal through his arm along with other puncture wounds in his arm and his chest. Auzenne adds that it took nearly an hour to get the driver out of the van.
As of 2 p.m., all lanes of Vasco Road have reopened.
