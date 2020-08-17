According to a Cal Fire press release, the Deer Zone Fire has burned 1,161 acres and is at 0% containment.
Evacuations for residents along Marsh Creek Road and Morgan Territory remain in place. Fire Marshal Steve Aubert of the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District said that lifting the evacuation order will be largely dependent upon the weather.
Additional resources, including aircraft to fight the fire, are working the scene.
The blazes began Sunday morning when lightning strikes in the Marsh Creek area set off a series of fires along Marsh Creek and Deer Valley Road, Briones Regional Park and Round Valley Regional Preserve. To date, there has been only one firefighter injury reported.
This is an evolving story.
