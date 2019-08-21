A search and rescue team from the Contra Costa County Office of the Sheriff (CCCSO) is searching this morning for a missing Discovery Bay woman.
According to a social media post, a man flagged down a deputy sheriff at 9:22 p.m. Tuesday night, Aug. 20, and reported his wife missing. Ching “Ping” Chen reportedly went missing from her home on the 5500 block of Beaver Lane in Discovery Bay. She was last seen by her husband when she went outside to water her plants around 7 p.m.
“We’re doing everything we can to find this missing lady,” said Lt. Matt Foley of the CCCSO. “The officers worked the detail last night, and then early in the morning we turned it over to the search and rescue team. We had members of the sheriff’s search and rescue team out here searching the area on foot.”
Deputies used a patrol K-9 and a drone checked the waterways for heat signatures. The search and rescue team deployed a second K-9 specifically trained for searches, but the efforts have, as yet, not turned up anything.
“The dogs haven’t picked up on her or identified any leads, said Foley. “We’re interviewing those people who may have some information. There’s nothing pointing to foul play at all, but for a 53-year-old just to vanish is suspicious in itself.”
Foley said marine patrol units are expected on scene this morning and will be using sonar to search below the surface of the water, and a more highly trained search and rescue dog is expected to be used later this afternoon.
Chen is described as a 53-year-old Asian female. She is 4' 11" and weighs 88 pounds. She has brown hair with blonde highlights and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a light-green tank top, green shorts and pink sandals.
Anyone with any information on Chen is asked to call the Contra Costa County Office of the Sheriff at 925-646-2441.
