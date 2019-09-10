The firm behind the Vineyards at Deer Creek has offered the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District (ECCFPD) a deal worth $11 million to offset the increased demand on fire services expected to result from that development.
The offer is scheduled to be discussed during the Sept. 11 ECCFPD board meeting to be held at 6:30 p.m. in the Brentwood city council chambers. The meeting is open to the public.
The developer, GBN Developers, LLC, is spearheading the passage of Measure L, which would expand Brentwood’s urban limit line (ULL) to allow the development of up to 2,400 homes to be built over the next 20 years, as part of an 815-acre project situated north of Balfour Road, east of Deer Valley Road and west of the Shadow Lakes and Brentwood Hills neighborhoods.
Much of the opposition to the project has focused on the strain that a large-scale development would place on the already resource-constrained fire district. Last month the ECCFPD Fire Board considered a memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the district and the developer in which the developer would have provided $750,000 for the startup of a two-man squad – a vehicle manned by firefighters but designed to primarily respond to medical calls. During a three-hour special board meeting, the merits of the MOU were debated and ultimately the board opted not to put the MOU to a vote. Instead, the board directed ECCFPD Fire Chief Brian Helmick to re-enter negotiations with GBN in search of a richer deal.
Under the terms disclosed this week, the $11 million deal has two primary components. An engine station comparable to existing Station 53 in Oakley would be built by GBN and deeded to the district upon completion. It’s estimated value is $6.5 million, and construction would commence with the start of construction of the 601st home in the project. It would be completed within two years.
The remaining $4.5 million would include an initial payment of $1 million to be paid to the district at the start of the project. The balance will come from a $2,333 fee assessed to the first 1,500 homes in the project to pay for the equipment, training and other costs associated with the deployment of a new station.
Additional funding of approximately $1.5 million annually would be generated by a community facilities district fee not less than $650 per household. Property taxes are expected to generate approximately another $2.5 million a year. These two revenue streams are expected to pay for the ongoing operation of the newly built station.
If the MOU is approved, the fire district would issue a resolution stating the MOU satisfactorily mitigates funding for fire services related to the development project, improves the transportation network within the district’s service area and supports the district’s goal of improving service levels across the entire district.
Links to the ECCFPD Fire Board agenda and all supporting documentation can be found here: https://www.eccfpd.org/2019-09-11-eccfpd-board-of-directors-meeting.
