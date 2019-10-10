The Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office needs the public’s help in identifying potential victims and information related to a case in their Sexual Assault Unit involving defendant Richard Charles Rocha, a 37-year-old resident of Antioch. Earlier this summer Rocha was charged with multiple criminal charges surrounding his alleged lewd acts against boys under the age of 14 and setting up hidden cameras in public bathrooms. Initially, Rocha was arrested by the Fremont Police Department in May 2019 at his residence in Antioch.
During the course of the investigation, it was discovered that Rocha once lived in Southern California, specifically Los Angeles. It is believed there may be additional victims in the Los Angeles area. Rocha worked for a nonprofit in West Hollywood in the late 2000s and into the 2010s.
The investigation is ongoing and active. Members of the public with information about the case should call Senior Inspector Darryl Holcombe with the District Attorney’s Office at 925-957-8757.
Rocha is in custody at the Martinez Detention Facility, and his bail is set at $5.68 million. His next court date is on Oct. 29 at 1:30 p.m.
