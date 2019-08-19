A driver was alert and oriented as she was airlifted to a trauma center after running off Marsh Creek Road and overturning in Brentwood, Calif.., Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019. The driver was the sole occupant of the vehicle and required extrication from the wreck. The California Highway Patrol said the driver did not appear to be impaired and they are investigating the single-vehicle accident. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
A driver was airlifted from an accident scene after running off Marsh Creek Road and overturning late Sunday night, Aug. 18.
After an extrication effort by firefighters from Cal Fire and the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District (ECCFPD), the driver was flown to John Muir Medical Center with injuries to her head and pelvis, though she was described as alert and oriented.
“The car was not completely down in the creekbed,” explained ECCFPD Battalion Chief Craig Auzenne. “This is exactly where we found it. Our first priority was to stabilize the vehicle to prevent it from sliding further down the hill.”
The accident occurred a short distance east of the intersection with Deer Valley Road and was reported at 11:35 p.m. A California Highway Patrol officer investigating the scene said the driver was headed east when she lost control of the vehicle. She crossed westbound lane and ran off the road. The vehicle struck and severed a utility pole before overturning, and coming to rest halfway down creek bank.
“The first thing that the crews did when they got here was use our struts and stabilized the bottom side of the vehicle to keep it from sliding farther down,” said Auzenne. “At the same time up on top, they were attaching the front of it to the engine as an anchor point...Once the stabilization of the vehicle was completed, they were able to take the door off, send people inside and get her loose.”
CALSTAR1 was dispatched from Buchanan Field in Concord, and attempted to land at nearby Round Valley Regional Park. That attempt was aborted as blowing dust obscured the pilot’s vision. The pilot landed without incident in a field west of the accident location.
An investigating officer said the driver was the sole occupant of the car and there was no indication that she was impaired. CHP’s investigation into the incident is ongoing. Marsh Creek Road was closed in both directions for more than two hours while operations were active.
