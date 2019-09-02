A driver was charged with driving under the influence after he lost control of his car and struck a house in Oakley Saturday night, Aug. 31.
According to a spokesperson for the Oakley Police Department, the driver fled the scene on foot. Neighbors followed the man down the street and an officer arrived a short time later to take him into custody. He was transported to a local hospital where his blood-alcohol level was tested. Police Chief Eric Christensen has reported that the driver was charged with DUI and booked into jail.
Reported just after 10 p.m., responders found a white Volkswagen Passat had struck a home on the 1900 block of Cinnamon Ridge Drive causing extensive structural damage. According to Oakley police, the home was occupied at the time of the incident, but none of the occupants were injured. The car completely destroyed a column and shattered a picture window, and a structural engineer was called to the scene to determine the full extent of the damage. Oakley Public Works also responded to the incident, and Christensen said that the building inspector and public works employees remained on scene to board the house up.
“That was the highlight of this event for me,” said Christensen. “The family could not have been prepared for this, but someone came to help – neighbors helping neighbors.”
