A vehicle fleeing the scene of a robbery in Oakley was involved in a head-on collision Friday evening, Jan. 3.
The vehicle, a silver Nissan Maxima, was traveling west on Oakley Road at a high rate of speed without its headlights on when it collided head on with a tow truck at the intersection of Neroly Road, said Sgt. Robert Roberts of the Oakley Police Department.
There were three occupants in the Nissan, all of whom were suspects in a robbery at the AutoZone Auto Parts location on Main Street in Oakley. Roberts said the suspects were not being pursued by police at the time of the accident.
After the collision, the driver of the Nissan was transported by ground to the trauma center at John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek. Two other occupants, a male and a female, fled the scene on foot. The male returned to the scene and was taken into custody. Shortly after the accident, the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District dispatch center reported receiving a call for a woman covered in blood who showed up at a church in close proximity to the accident scene. When police and fire resources responded to the church, the woman was gone. It was uncertain if this incident was related to the accident.
The tow truck driver was not injured in the accident.
Oakley police are continuing to investigate the incident.
