A driver ran off Balfour Road, across the front yard of a home and clipped a utility pole before overturning just west of Sellers Avenue in Brentwood, Calif., Wednesday, July 17, 2019. The driver was alert after the accident, though he was transported to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
The driver involved in a rollover accident in Brentwood escaped with only minor injuries Wednesday afternoon.
Sgt. Eric Wernholm of the Brentwood Police Department said the driver was headed west on Balfour Road when the accident occurred just before 1:30p.m. The man drifted into the oncoming lane and sideswiped a driver who had pulled off the road to read a text message. He continued through a chain link fence and across the front yard of a home on the corner of Balfour and Sellers. The truck, a white Dodge pickup, continued through another part of the fence, struck a utility pole and rolled over, ending up on its roof among the landscaping on the opposite side of Sellers Avenue.
1 of 5
A driver ran off Balfour Road, across the front yard of a home and clipped a utility pole before overturning just west of Sellers Avenue in Brentwood, Calif., Wednesday, July 17, 2019. The driver was alert after the accident, though he was transported to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
A driver ran off Balfour Road, across the front yard of a home and clipped a utility pole before overturning just west of Sellers Avenue in Brentwood, Calif., Wednesday, July 17, 2019. The driver was alert after the accident, though he was transported to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
A driver ran off Balfour Road, across the front yard of a home and clipped a utility pole before overturning just west of Sellers Avenue in Brentwood, Calif., Wednesday, July 17, 2019. The driver was alert after the accident, though he was transported to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
A driver ran off Balfour Road, across the front yard of a home and clipped a utility pole before overturning just west of Sellers Avenue in Brentwood, Calif., Wednesday, July 17, 2019. The driver was alert after the accident, though he was transported to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
A driver ran off Balfour Road, across the front yard of a home and clipped a utility pole before overturning just west of Sellers Avenue in Brentwood, Calif., Wednesday, July 17, 2019. The driver was alert after the accident, though he was transported to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
A driver ran off Balfour Road, across the front yard of a home and clipped a utility pole before overturning just west of Sellers Avenue in Brentwood, Calif., Wednesday, July 17, 2019. The driver was alert after the accident, though he was transported to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich
A driver ran off Balfour Road, across the front yard of a home and clipped a utility pole before overturning just west of Sellers Avenue in Brentwood, Calif., Wednesday, July 17, 2019. The driver was alert after the accident, though he was transported to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich
A driver ran off Balfour Road, across the front yard of a home and clipped a utility pole before overturning just west of Sellers Avenue in Brentwood, Calif., Wednesday, July 17, 2019. The driver was alert after the accident, though he was transported to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich
A driver ran off Balfour Road, across the front yard of a home and clipped a utility pole before overturning just west of Sellers Avenue in Brentwood, Calif., Wednesday, July 17, 2019. The driver was alert after the accident, though he was transported to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich
A driver ran off Balfour Road, across the front yard of a home and clipped a utility pole before overturning just west of Sellers Avenue in Brentwood, Calif., Wednesday, July 17, 2019. The driver was alert after the accident, though he was transported to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich
The driver was transported to an area hospital for treatment of his injuries.
The California Highway Patrol is investigating the accident because it originated in unincorporated Brentwood, though Brentwood police responded to the incident along with firefighters from the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District and paramedics from AMR.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.