Erratic driving causes head-on collision on Vasco Road

A head-on collision on Vasco Road in unincorporated Brentwood left one driver in critical condition, Tuesday, October 25, 2022. Speed and erratic driving is believed to be a factor in the crash. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
One driver was left in critical condition following a head-on collision on Vasco Road in unincorporated Brentwood, Tuesday, Oct. 25 at about 2:30 p.m.
The driver of a maroon Kia sedan was traveling northbound at a high rate of speed and driving erratically, according to witnesses. The sedan’s driver crossed the double yellow lines, before crashing head-on into a white F350 pickup truck.
“The driver of the pickup sustained minor injuries,” said California Highway Patrol Officer Donnie Thomas, who added the driver of the sedan was airlifted to John Muir Medical Center - Walnut Creek with major injuries.
1 of 10
VascoCrash_01.jpg
A head-on collision on Vasco Road in unincorporated Brentwood left one driver in critical condition, Tuesday, October 25, 2022. Speed and erratic driving is believed to be a factor in the crash. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
A head-on collision on Vasco Road in unincorporated Brentwood left one driver in critical condition, Tuesday, October 25, 2022. Speed and erratic driving is believed to be a factor in the crash. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
A head-on collision on Vasco Road in unincorporated Brentwood left one driver in critical condition, Tuesday, October 25, 2022. Speed and erratic driving is believed to be a factor in the crash. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
A head-on collision on Vasco Road in unincorporated Brentwood left one driver in critical condition, Tuesday, October 25, 2022. Speed and erratic driving is believed to be a factor in the crash. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
A head-on collision on Vasco Road in unincorporated Brentwood left one driver in critical condition, Tuesday, October 25, 2022. Speed and erratic driving is believed to be a factor in the crash. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
A head-on collision on Vasco Road in unincorporated Brentwood left one driver in critical condition, Tuesday, October 25, 2022. Speed and erratic driving is believed to be a factor in the crash. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
A head-on collision on Vasco Road in unincorporated Brentwood left one driver in critical condition, Tuesday, October 25, 2022. Speed and erratic driving is believed to be a factor in the crash. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
A head-on collision on Vasco Road in unincorporated Brentwood left one driver in critical condition, Tuesday, October 25, 2022. Speed and erratic driving is believed to be a factor in the crash. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
A head-on collision on Vasco Road in unincorporated Brentwood left one driver in critical condition, Tuesday, October 25, 2022. Speed and erratic driving is believed to be a factor in the crash. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
A head-on collision on Vasco Road in unincorporated Brentwood left one driver in critical condition, Tuesday, October 25, 2022. Speed and erratic driving is believed to be a factor in the crash. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
[Photos] Erratic driving causes head-on collision on Vasco Road
1 of 10
VascoCrash_01.jpg
A head-on collision on Vasco Road in unincorporated Brentwood left one driver in critical condition, Tuesday, October 25, 2022. Speed and erratic driving is believed to be a factor in the crash. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
Melissa van Ruiten
VascoCrash_02.jpg
A head-on collision on Vasco Road in unincorporated Brentwood left one driver in critical condition, Tuesday, October 25, 2022. Speed and erratic driving is believed to be a factor in the crash. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
Melissa van Ruiten
VascoCrash_03.jpg
A head-on collision on Vasco Road in unincorporated Brentwood left one driver in critical condition, Tuesday, October 25, 2022. Speed and erratic driving is believed to be a factor in the crash. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
Melissa van Ruiten
VascoCrash_04.jpg
A head-on collision on Vasco Road in unincorporated Brentwood left one driver in critical condition, Tuesday, October 25, 2022. Speed and erratic driving is believed to be a factor in the crash. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
Melissa van Ruiten
VascoCrash_05.jpg
A head-on collision on Vasco Road in unincorporated Brentwood left one driver in critical condition, Tuesday, October 25, 2022. Speed and erratic driving is believed to be a factor in the crash. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
Melissa van Ruiten
VascoCrash_06.jpg
A head-on collision on Vasco Road in unincorporated Brentwood left one driver in critical condition, Tuesday, October 25, 2022. Speed and erratic driving is believed to be a factor in the crash. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
Melissa van Ruiten
VascoCrash_07.jpg
A head-on collision on Vasco Road in unincorporated Brentwood left one driver in critical condition, Tuesday, October 25, 2022. Speed and erratic driving is believed to be a factor in the crash. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
Melissa van Ruiten
VascoCrash_08.jpg
A head-on collision on Vasco Road in unincorporated Brentwood left one driver in critical condition, Tuesday, October 25, 2022. Speed and erratic driving is believed to be a factor in the crash. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
Melissa van Ruiten
VascoCrash_09.jpg
A head-on collision on Vasco Road in unincorporated Brentwood left one driver in critical condition, Tuesday, October 25, 2022. Speed and erratic driving is believed to be a factor in the crash. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
Melissa van Ruiten
VascoCrash_10.jpg
A head-on collision on Vasco Road in unincorporated Brentwood left one driver in critical condition, Tuesday, October 25, 2022. Speed and erratic driving is believed to be a factor in the crash. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
Melissa van Ruiten
Preliminary reports by CHP say that speed and erratic driving contributed to the cause of the incident, which is still under investigation.
Vasco Road, which had been closed between Marsh Creek Road and Walnut Boulevard, has since re-opened as of 4:30 p.m.
Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.