Erratic driving causes head-on collision on Vasco Road

A head-on collision on Vasco Road in unincorporated Brentwood left one driver in critical condition, Tuesday, October 25, 2022. Speed and erratic driving is believed to be a factor in the crash. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)

 Melissa van Ruiten

One driver was left in critical condition following a head-on collision on Vasco Road in unincorporated Brentwood, Tuesday, Oct. 25 at about 2:30 p.m.

The driver of a maroon Kia sedan was traveling northbound at a high rate of speed and driving erratically, according to witnesses. The sedan’s driver crossed the double yellow lines, before crashing head-on into a white F350 pickup truck. 

“The driver of the pickup sustained minor injuries,” said California Highway Patrol Officer Donnie Thomas, who added the driver of the sedan was airlifted to John Muir Medical Center - Walnut Creek with major injuries.

Preliminary reports by CHP say that speed and erratic driving contributed to the cause of the incident, which is still under investigation. 

Vasco Road, which had been closed between Marsh Creek Road and Walnut Boulevard, has since re-opened as of 4:30 p.m.

 

