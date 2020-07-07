A fast moving vegetation fire off of East Cypress and Sandmound Blvd. in Oakley has residents in the area under an evacuation order.
The Contra Costa Community Warning System was activated a little after 1p.m. on Tuesday, July 7. Oakley police are asking residents in the Summer Lake neighborhood and residents along Sandmound Blvd. to leave immediately and go towards Delta Vista Middle School on Cypress Road. Residents are asked to take only essential items. Pets must be in carriers or on a leash. Residents who are physically unable to leave their homes should call 911.
