Meredith Nunn, 54, the owner/proprietor of The Farmer's Daughter in Brentwood, passed away Saturday, Feb. 8.
"Meredith passed surrounded by family and love," said family members Kelli and Hailey Nunn in a joint statement to The Press. "We are heartbroken and in shock."
Meredith was part of an agricultural legacy that spans more than 100 years in Brentwood. Using the inheritance from her grandfather at 19 years old, she purchased land and carved out her own farming niche, establishing the famous big red barn at the corner of Walnut Avenue and Marsh Creek Road where locals and tourists alike have spent many summers picking their own fruit and purchasing produce and pies from the stand.
A celebration of life is being planned by the family. Details to follow.
