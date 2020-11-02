UPDATE 4:15 p.m. - The California Highway Patrol issued a press release with more information about Monday's motorcycle fatality. Below is the information provided:
Today at approximately 1:45 p.m., Contra Costa CHP was advised of a two vehicle collision involving a motorcyclist on SR-4 eastbound, just west of Discovery Bay Bridge (Old River Bridge) in Discovery Bay. Upon emergency personnel and CHP arrival, a 2015 Yamaha motorcycle had collided with a 2012 Volvo Big Rig after passing another vehicle. The male rider of the Yamaha (17-year-old male from Stockton) was subsequently killed as a result of the collision. The adult male driver of the Volvo was not injured. The Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Coroners Office will be handling the release of identity of the deceased motorcyclist.
Alcohol and/or drugs do not appear to be a factor in this collision but it is still under investigation. If anyone witnessed this collision or the vehicle just prior to the collision and you haven’t already spoken with CHP, please contact Contra Costa CHP at (925)646-4980.
____________________________________________________________
A motorcycle accident with one confirmed fatality was reported at 1:45 p.m., Monday, November 2 on State Route 4 (SR4) near Old River Bridge.
California Highway Patrol and East Contra Costa Fire Protection District units were dispatched, and confirmed the motorcyclist was deceased upon their arrival.
A SIG Alert was issued at 2:27 p.m. and westbound lanes of SR4 are closed near the accident scene. Both directions of traffic is expected to be impacted by the accident, and drivers should avoid the area or plan to take an alternate route.
As additional information is received, we will update this developing story.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.