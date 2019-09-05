Brentwood police officers responded to a major injury vehicle collision at the intersection of westbound Balfour Road and eastbound Highway 4 on-ramp on Thursday, September 5 at approximately 12:10 p.m. This portion of Balfour Road was closed for approximately four hours while the collision was under investigation, but has now reopened.
According to information released by the Brentwood Police Department, it appears that the driver of a semi-truck was travelling eastbound on Balfour Road as it turned left onto the eastbound Highway 4 on-ramp. The semi-truck collided in the intersection with a 2-door Mercedes Benz vehicle travelling westbound on Balfour Road. The driver of the Mercedes was transported by medical helicopter to John Muir Medical Center, Walnut Creek. The 70-year-old driver was later pronounced deceased at the hospital as a result of her injuries.
At the time of the collision, the 59-year-old driver of the semi-truck did not appear to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs. The driver stayed at the scene and has cooperated completely with the investigation.
Names of the involved parties are being withheld at this time pending further investigation. For further information or if you witnessed the collision, please contact the Brentwood Police Department Traffic Safety Unit at (925) 634-6911.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.