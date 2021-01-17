Fire destroyed a travel trailer parked in an open field on Main Street in Oakley, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021. The trailer was unoccupied when firefighters arrived and no injuries were reported. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
A travel trailer was unoccupied when firefighters arrived to find it engulfed in flames in Oakley Sunday night, Jan. 17.
Units from the East Contra Costa (ECCFPD) and Contra Costa County (ConFire) fire protection districts responded to the incident that was reported at 6:30 p.m. Crews found the burning trailer in a field adjacent to Pena Dismantler Auto Body and Towing at the 5700 block of Main Street.
With flames from the trailer reaching into the trees separating the field from the auto yard, ECCFPD Battalion Chief Jeff Burris assigned a ConFire crew to ensure that fire didn’t spread into the business, while ECCFPD units extinguished the blaze in the trailer.
