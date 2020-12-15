The first shipment of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Contra Costa County Tuesday, Dec. 15, as the county is in the midst of the worst outbreak of infections since the onset of the pandemic and the average number of new infections surpassed 500 a day.
Today's shipment of 9,750 doses were delivered to Contra Costa County Regional Medical Center where Dr. Sergio Urcuyo received the first inoculation.
The vaccine is administered in two doses, three weeks apart. The county is expected to receive two more shipments by the end of the month. Contra Costa County has the capacity to store approximately 30,000 doses.
Distribution of the vaccines comes after the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup confirmed Sunday, Dec. 13, that the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is safe and efficacious. The group worked concurrently and independently to review the FDA’s actions related to COVID-19 vaccinations. They will continue to evaluate other COVID-19 vaccines after they are routed through FDA authorization.
“This is a tremendous scientific achievement and a moment of hope for all Californians,” said Dr. Mark Ghaly, secretary of the California Health and Human Services Agency. “But it is not a moment to let down our guard. COVID-19 is spreading like a wildfire throughout our state and we need to stay home and wear a mask to preserve our health care delivery system until the vaccine is widely available and adopted in our state.”
California has initially been allocated 327,600 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, which must be stored in negative 80-degree ultra-low temperature freezers and requires two doses over a three-week period. A little more than 33,000 doses were received in the state Monday, Dec. 14, and further shipments are expected throughout the week.
Newsom announced Tuesday that an additional 393,900 doses of the Pfizer vaccine are expected next week, and 672,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine are expected by the end of the month.
The California Department of Public Health created Vaccinate ALL 58, a plan for the distribution of vaccines in the state. Phase 1A of that plan stipulates that healthcare workers and residents of long-term care facilities will be the first vaccine recipients. Newsom said that about 3 million people will be included in that phase. Phase 1B will include about 8 million residents of the state, though the makeup of that phase is still under discussion.
