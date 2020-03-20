The first death in Contra Costa County related to COVID-19 was reported this morning, Friday, March 20, by Contra Costa Health Services (CCHS).
According to a CCHS press release, the patient died Thursday in an unspecified hospital in Contra Costa County. The Contra Costa resident was in their 70s, had a preexisting condition that put them at higher risk of serious illness from COVID-19 and a history of recent overseas travel. No other information about the victim was released.
A CCHS press conference is scheduled for 10 a.m. today.
