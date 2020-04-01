Though area school district superintendents report they have not received official orders to extend distance learning to the end of the school year, Gov. Gavin Newsom’s press conference held today foreshadows the likelihood of just that.
“We know both the state superintendent and governor are in agreement that school is unlikely to open for the rest of this school year,” said Brentwood Union School District Superintendent Dana Eaton. “We are still waiting for official direction from the state and will follow that direction and communicate with our families once it is received. In the meantime, we are focused on providing distance learning opportunities to our students and families during this unprecedented time.”
During the press conference, both Newsom and State Superintendent of Schools Tony Thurmond stressed the importance of closing schools without declaring an outright order.
“We believe it is most important that all of our schools maximize efforts around distance learning,” Thurmond said. “We know this is difficult, we know that this is a challenge but as it relates to the education of our kids, we have to rise to that challenge.”
Liberty Union High School District Superintendent Eric Volta, who oversees the high schools in Brentwood and Oakley, said his district’s staff is made up of good people who are all working toward a common goal, though he echoed Eaton’s report of not receiving anything official.
“We may not see our students until the end of the year, but it does not mean we can’t serve them,” Volta said. “As far as an official order from the state, we have not yet seen that, although that appears to be the direction we are headed. I will still hold a glimmer of hope that we will be able to say goodbye to our students this June face to face.”
During the press conference, Newsom spelled out the number of individuals hospitalized due to the virus’s rapid spread. As of April 1, of those hospitalized, there are 774 people in ICU beds in the state, a 16.4% increase from the previous day.
Newsom reported updates in regard to food for school children. A waiver from the federal government will allow an increased access to food distribution in the form of grab-and-go meals for students. He also announced a new partnership with Google, which will install 100 points of internet access across the state to ensure free high-quality internet access for a minimum of three months. The company will also distribute thousands of Chromebooks to support distance learning.
“The right thing to do for children, the right thing to do for parents, households, for the communities in which they reside is to make sure we are preparing today to set our school system up where we are increasing class time but increasing it at home,” Newsom said.
School district superintendents expect an official order later this week.
