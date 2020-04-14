In a press conference today, Tuesday, April 14, Gov. Gavin Newsom identified six indicators that will be used to help determine when restrictions imposed by the statewide stay-at-home order can begin to be loosened.
The stay-at-home order went into effect March 19 and brought the economy of the state to a virtual standstill almost overnight, while at the same time it appears to have achieved its primary goal of changing the trajectory of COVID-19 infections. Fears of a surge in cases that could overwhelm the state’s health care resources, as was experienced in New York City, appear to be fading.
“While Californians have stepped up in a big way to flatten the curve and buy us time to prepare to fight the virus, at some point in the future we will need to modify our stay-at-home order,” said Newsom. “As we contemplate reopening parts of our state, we must be guided by science and data, and we must understand that things will look different than before.”
The six indicators that will serve as a framework for making decisions regarding the stay-at-home order are:
Expanding testing, contact tracing, isolating, and supporting those who are positive or exposed;
Preventing infection in people who are at risk for more severe COVID-19;
Ensuring hospitals and health systems can handle surges;
Developing therapeutics to meet the demand;
Modifying businesses, schools and child care facilities to support physical distancing; and
Determining when to reinstitute certain measures, such as the stay-at-home orders, if necessary.
Newsom said there was no set timeline for easing restrictions, but suggested that one could be available in coming weeks if residents continue to follow social distancing guidelines, and declines in hospitalizations begin to materialize.
“In two weeks, if we see a continuing decline, not just flattening, but a decline in hospitalization and ICUs, and we see this work force and the infrastructure and PPE needs met as we anticipate around the first week in May, ask me the question then and we will be in a very different place, where we can be more prescriptive on giving people timelines,” he said.
While Newsom warned of the health and economic dangers of easing restrictions too soon, he also expressed optimism that the current state is not permanent.
“We move from surge and we begin to transition into suppression, ultimately on our way to herd immunity, and ultimately to a vaccine,” said Newsom. “But in this transition to where we do see light at the end of the tunnel, where there is a ray of optimism and hopefulness that this too shall pass, it is also perhaps the most difficult and challenging phase of all, and that’s to say a lot, because the last few weeks and months have been very challenging, indeed.”
Across the state, there have been 23,338 confirmed COVID-19 cases, and 758 related deaths as of April 13. In Contra Costa County, there have been 552 confirmed cases and 11 related deaths.
