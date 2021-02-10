A man is missing after fire destroyed a boat at Bethel Island Marina in Bethel Island, Calif., Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021.According to an East Contra Costa Fire Protection District spokesperson, the man was believed to have been living aboard the boat could not be located and the boat was too badly damaged to be boarded and searched. The Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office is expected to pull the boat from the water and conduct a search Monday morning. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)