The man who is still unaccounted for after a boat caught fire and sank at the Bethel Island Marina, Sunday, February 7, may have been located.
Contra Costa County sheriff deputies and detectives were able to raise the vessel from the water early Wednesday. Officials from the Coroner’s Division located human remains after boarding the boat to examine the scene.
According to a spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office, the Coroner’s Division will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death and identify the person. The investigation is ongoing.
