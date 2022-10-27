Illegal Gun Manufacturer arrested in Brentwood

Members of the Brentwood Police Department Investigations Division arrested Scott Leeper, 23, for illegal firearms manufacturing, according to a press release on Thursday, October 27.
Following a months-long investigation, it was determined that Leeper was in possession of several operable firearms that were not registered with the California Department of Justice, including a rifle that, according to the California Penal Code, meets the definition of an “assault weapon.”
Investigators executed a search warrant at his residence on the 2000 block of Azalea Way in Brentwood. The search of Leeper’s residence revealed multiple containers of various calibers of ammunition, 3D printers used to aid in the manufacture of firearms, 3D printing supplies, two semi-automatic rifles, 30-round magazines, and various parts or tools used to manufacture weapons, according to the press release.
Leeper was arrested and booked into the Martinez Detention Facility for illegal possession of an assault weapon, manufacturing an assault weapon, and various other firearm charges.
