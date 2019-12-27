The Contra Costa County Office of the Sheriff is investigating the death of inmate Samuel Martinez that occurred at Contra Costa Regional Medical Center (CCRMC) in the City of Martinez.
Martinez, 61, was a resident of Brentwood. He was arrested by the Office of the Sheriff on February 8, 2018 for felony elderly abuse and felony arson.
On Tuesday, December 24, 2019, Martinez, who was housed at the West County Detention Facility (WCDF), was taken by ambulance to Kaiser Permanente Richmond Medical Center after suffering multiple seizures.
On Wednesday, December 25, 2019, Martinez was transferred by ambulance from Kaiser Richmond to CCRMC where he was admitted.
On Thursday, December 26, 2019, Martinez was cleared by medical staff to return to WCDF.
At about 6:40 p.m. while still inside the hospital, Martinez apparently suffered a medical emergency and collapsed. Hospital staff administered CPR. Martinez was pronounced deceased at 7:08 p.m.
The investigation by the Contra Costa District Attorney's Office and the Office of the Sheriff is ongoing.
