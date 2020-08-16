A series of Sunday morning fires ignited by lightning strikes in the Marsh Creek area have burned more than a hundred acres and fire crews from Alameda and Contra Costa counties are continuing to work to control the blazes.
"We got calls early this morning, around 5 or 6 a.m., for a number of different fires that were the result of lighting strikes," said Steve Aubert, East Contra Costa Fire Protection District fire marshal. "We've had three known incidents: one up along Marsh Creek and Deer Valley Road, one off of Briones and then one inside the park (Round Valley Regional Preserve). According to Aubert, the Marsh Creek and Briones fires are mostly contained but firefighters are continuing to fight the Round Valley blaze. Approximately 100 acres in Round Valley have been consumed so far.
"It (the fire) is deep inside the park and it does take a little bit of time to get the resources down into the park to be able to fight it effectively," said Aubert.
This is a developing story.
