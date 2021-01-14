A collision on Byron Highway near Hoffman Lane left two of those involved with critical injures and a third with moderate injuries.
Reported just after 11 a.m. an AMR ambulance crew was the first to arrive one scene. They found sedan wedged into the back of a FedEx delivery truck. Both occupants of the sedan suffered major injuries. One victim was flown by helicopter to John Muir Walnut Creek, while the second victim was transported by ground to the same location.
A second helicopter was called to the scene but canceled before it arrived.
The driver of the FedEx truck was taken by ambulance to Sutter Delta Medical Center in Antioch with moderate injuries.
Byron Highway was closed to traffic in both directions while rescue operations were ongoing.
The sedan was destroyed in the accident, but the victims did not need to be extricated from the wreck, said Battalion Chief Craig Auzenne of the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District.
According to Auzenne, a witness said the FedEx truck was headed north on Byron Highway and stopped to turn left on Hoffman Lane when it was struck from behind by the sedan. The impact of the collision forced both vehicles forward a short distance and off the road into the shoulder.
The California Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the accident.
