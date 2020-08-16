UPDATE 10pm: - According to ECCFPD,evacuees from the Marsh Creek and Morgan Territory area fires can go to either the Community Center in Brentwood at 34 Oak Street or the Safeway parking lot in Clayton at this time.
UPDATE: 9:50p.m. - According to Cal Fire, evacuees should go south on Marsh Creek Road towards Brentwood. Take only those essential items you have ready and can carry with you. Pets must be in a carrier or on a leash. Lock your windows and doors as you leave. Stay off the phone unless you need to report a life-threatening emergency at your location. However, if you are physically unable to leave your home unassisted, call 9 1 1 for help. For more information, contact Cal Fire at (408) 779-6611.
East Contra Costa Fire Protection District is reporting mandatory evacuations for Morgan Territory Rd. and Marsh Creek Rd. from Round Valley northwest to Deer Valley as of 9:15p.m. Sunday.
The mandatory evacuation is due to a change in fire behavior. Everyone in the area is asked to evacuate these areas immediately.
The Red Cross has been notified. This is a developing story.
