The City of Brentwood has hired Tim Ogden as the new city manager. The following is a press release issued by the city in its entirety.
The City of Brentwood City Council, after an exhaustive national recruitment conducted by Peckham & McKenney Inc., have selected Tim Ogden as their next city manager, and will consider approval of an employment agreement with him on the January 28 City Council agenda. During the transition since the retirement of city manager Gustavo “Gus” Vina in December 2019, the city has gratefully been managed by assistant city manager Terrence Grindall and appreciate his efforts.
Mr. Ogden comes to the City of Brentwood with nearly 9 years of city manager experience and over 18 years of local government expertise. Having recently served as city manager for the City of Manteca for 2.5 years, he was previously the City of Waterford’s city manager for over 6 years. His experience also includes leadership roles at the cities of Riverbank and Modesto, with expertise in economic development and finance. In addition to having earned an executive MBA, Mr. Ogden qualified for ICMA’s Credentialed Manager in 2017, served as President of the League of California Cities Central Valley City Manager Division, and chaired several regional committees and boards over the years.
Mayor Bob Taylor shared the excitement of the Council in welcoming Mr. Ogden to Brentwood. “We interviewed a lot of great city manager candidates and are impressed with Tim’s specific qualifications and leadership experience, and are ready to put him to work in our dynamic community.”
According to former City of Manteca Mayor Steve DeBrum, under Mr. Ogden’s leadership, the Great Wolf Lodge development was negotiated and is under construction, a significantly improved property tax sharing agreement with the county was negotiated, an Economic Development Strategic Plan was adopted and is being implemented, major progress was made on key multi-million dollar capital improvement projects including two interchanges, nine employee bargaining agreements were reached, balanced budgets every year, and major efforts with the local non-profit & faith based organizations.
"It would be an understatement to say how excited I am to work in Brentwood with the City Council, and staff in a city that has been well-managed and ripe with opportunity," stated Ogden. “I appreciate the trust and confidence in being selected for the position and eager to get to know the community that I love already."
Mr. Ogden is blessed to have been married to Heather for over 21 years, and have four wonderful children between the ages of 20 - 12. In his spare time, he enjoys leadership responsibilities with his church, plays basketball, supports his children in their sporting activities, loves kayaking and hiking outdoors, and plans to relocate to Brentwood. His first day in Brentwood will be February 3, 2020.
