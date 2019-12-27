Discovery Bay residents Joseph and Denise Eldam have purchased the Discovery Bay Marina and Yacht Harbor.
The couple officially took ownership of the property Thursday, Dec. 26 following negotiations with longtime owners, the Hofmann Company .
The Hofmann Company has owned the marina since the community’s inception in 1968.
“The property was not officially on the market, but we approached the Hofmann Company and worked out a deal,” said Joseph. “They are very nice people, it’s worked out nicely.”
For now, the new owners say things at the marina will remain status quo.
“We may change things as we go but for now we are just going to focus on learning the business, listening to the community and asking them what they would like to see,” said Joseph. “We are very excited to be a part of the community.”
