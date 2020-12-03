Gov. Gavin Newsom today announced the state will mandate three-week stay-at-home orders for regions where the ICU capacity falls below 15%.
The state has been broken into five regions: Bay Area, Greater Sacramento, Northern California, San Joaquin Valley and Southern California.
Contra Costa County falls into the Bay Area region, which Newsom stated is projected to fall below the 15% ICU capacity in mid- to late December.
This order would entail the closure of bars, wineries, personal services, hair salons and barber shops. The entities that may remain open are schools that have received waivers, critical infrastructure, retail (20% capacity), and restaurants for take-out and deliver only; no dining outdoors.
All nonessential travel in the state is restricted.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.