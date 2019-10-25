Liberty Union High School District Superintendent Eric Volta has issued the following press release ahead of the planned PG&E shutoffs this weekend. The following is the announcement in its entirety.
Dear LUHSD Community,
As most of you are aware, portions of our district may be facing a PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) this weekend ending Monday 10/28. Luckily in checking our school addresses on the PG&E website, none of our facilities/meters currently face a PSPS. We are aware however, that the PG&E released map shows a portion of Brentwood to be potentially affected. The map also directs us to verify the service addresses to receive more accurate information at www.psps.ss.pge.com. We will be monitoring the situation (along with the smoke from the Kincaid Fire) and let you know via our website, news agencies, @EricVolta1 on Twitter, and our parent mass email system, Parent Connect, if anything changes. We are hearing reports that a couple of schools in the Brentwood Union School District may be affected using the address locator; however, again we are not seeing that our schools will be affected.
If we are put on a Public Safety Power Shutoff during the school day we will be following the CDE guideline shown here.
If the power is off at any of our schools on Sunday night with no information about power restoration, we will notify you via the above communication channels by 9 PM which schools will be closed.
Our first concern obviously will be the health and safety of students and staff. As you can see by the CDE guidelines, this may mean keeping schools open for students if closing them causes a safety risk in, or getting to, their homes. Our second concern will be the potential loss of valuable instructional time.
I urge community members to use the www.psps.ss.pge.com website to monitor the current addresses effected by this weekend’s PSPS.
